Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $534.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.71 and a 200 day moving average of $545.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

