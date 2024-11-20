Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 12,150 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LFMD opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $240.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LifeMD

About LifeMD

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.