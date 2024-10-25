Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.49 and last traded at $44.64. Approximately 128,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,122,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $258,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $283,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

