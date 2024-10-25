Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.18. 98,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

