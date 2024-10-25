TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

