Warther Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $564.95 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

