Short Interest in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Declines By 63.7%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DTCR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

