OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 248,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

