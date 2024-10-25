Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 35.2 %

MRNS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,236,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,978. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,658,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,578,329 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after buying an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

