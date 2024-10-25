ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $285.00 at TD Cowen

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $369.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.45.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $222.83. 1,898,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,113. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a one year low of $220.51 and a one year high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.96.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 410.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

