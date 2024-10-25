Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Drops By 81.3%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

enGene Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ENGNW stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

About enGene

Featured Stories

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

