Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Rises By 18.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 466,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.