Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $409.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,383,473.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at $17,383,473.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,235.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.