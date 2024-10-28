Wrapped Pulse Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $404.86 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,734,066,984,129 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,735,324,161,830.277. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004325 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $3,359,986.94 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

