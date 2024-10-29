Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.97 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $75.10 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002318 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

