Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.54. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 18,183,997 shares traded.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,252,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 580.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

