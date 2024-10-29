Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dodds Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 377,396 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 46,169 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 526,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 174,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,638. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.