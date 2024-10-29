Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $496.18, but opened at $511.00. Synopsys shares last traded at $518.51, with a volume of 141,028 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

