Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MEG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,082. The firm has a market cap of $928.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

