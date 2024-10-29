Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,324,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 439,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,181. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

