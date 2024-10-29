Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

