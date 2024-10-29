Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.77. 1,538,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. Masco has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.