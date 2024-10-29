HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.28. HIVE Digital Technologies shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,439,173 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $512.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 764,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

