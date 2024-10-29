BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.21.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $1,053,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BeiGene by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 727,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,412,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $29,649,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $12,846,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.06. 133,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day moving average is $176.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.64) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

