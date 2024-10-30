Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Corning updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Corning has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

