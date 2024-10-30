Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Corning updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.
Shares of GLW traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Corning has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
