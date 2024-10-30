CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.92.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

