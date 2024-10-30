DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $99.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

