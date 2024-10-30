DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DiaSorin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $99.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00.
About DiaSorin
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.