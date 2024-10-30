Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Fletcher Building Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

