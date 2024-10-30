Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Decreases By 33.3%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

EUZOF remained flat at $58.64 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $58.64.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

