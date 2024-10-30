Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Elah Stock Performance
Elah stock remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Elah has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.89.
Elah Company Profile
