Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Elah Stock Performance

Elah stock remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Elah has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.89.

Elah Company Profile

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

