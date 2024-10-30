Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.