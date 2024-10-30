thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.36 ($3.65) and last traded at €3.34 ($3.63). 2,397,585 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.32 ($3.61).

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.87.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.