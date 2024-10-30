FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.18. Approximately 106,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 183,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $402,000.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

