Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.12.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.20. 386,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 77.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

