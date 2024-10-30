Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 96410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kyocera Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

