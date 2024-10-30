Oasis Network Trading Down 3.2% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $483.31 million and approximately $27.80 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.18 or 0.03746958 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00036464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06922352 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $31,134,211.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

