Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $81.18 million and $10.22 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 19,088,426,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

