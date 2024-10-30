Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.94 Million in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

CLIP stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.60.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

