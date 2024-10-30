Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.0 million-$305.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.9 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.720 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMCL

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.