Robert W. Baird Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $28.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s previous close.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of PRO opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at $646,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

