SingularityNET Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $679.96 million and approximately $117,777.21 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1% against the dollar.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57048951 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $83,770.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

