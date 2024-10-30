TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Purchases C$30,000.00 in Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

TAG Oil Price Performance

TAG Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.14.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

