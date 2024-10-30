TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Purchases C$30,000.00 in Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.
TAG Oil Price Performance
TAG Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.14.
TAG Oil Company Profile
