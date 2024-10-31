Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

