iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Trimmed by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.