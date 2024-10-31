Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

