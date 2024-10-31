Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MAJE opened at GBX 230 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £121.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.41. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 211.45 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.29).

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

