Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON MAJE opened at GBX 230 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £121.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.41. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 211.45 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.29).
