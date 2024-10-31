Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $13.02 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

