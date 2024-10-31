Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knowles (KN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knowles (NYSE: KN) in the last few weeks:
- 10/26/2024 – Knowles was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/25/2024 – Knowles had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/16/2024 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/10/2024 – Knowles was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Knowles Trading Down 3.0 %
KN opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 114.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
