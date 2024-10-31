HSBC Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

HSBC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.2% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $46.25 on Thursday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

