Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 32,117 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 412.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

